GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School has a talented band and orchestra group of students. This was demonstrated recently when multiple members earned All-State honors.

Father McGivney Catholic High School Band & Choir Director Jill M. Griffin is excited to announce the Father McGivney Catholic students who have been selected as members of the ILMEA All-District Senior Choir/Band/Orchestra.

Ms. Griffin explains, “This is the largest group we have ever had selected in McGivney history!"

"I'm so proud of these students," Griffin, added. "All of them now qualify to be chosen for All-State Senior Choir/Orchestra or Senior Honors Choir/Orchestra, which is scheduled to take place January 27-30, 2021 in Peoria, IL., All-State selections will be released later this month. I could not be prouder of these students.”

The students are as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

SENIORS

Caley Micun (Clarinet) - made All-District Senior Orchestra. "This is incredibly difficult for a wind instrument - they choose only the best because wind orchestral music is very challenging); Caley made All-District Senior Band the last three years," Griffin said.

Olivia Fults (Cello) - made All-District Senior Orchestra (4th Straight Year).

JUNIORS

Mary Lorraine Hentz (Alto I) - made All-District Senior Choir Lorelai Biegler (Alto I) - made All-District Senior Choir

SOPHOMORES

Callie Barks (Soprano I) - made All-District Senior Choir Naomi Thiems (Soprano II) - made All-District Senior Choir

More like this: