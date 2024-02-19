GODFREY - Kidada Miller will host her second annual Bougee Bawse Brunch masterclass to support personal and professional development for local entrepreneurs.

On Feb. 24, 2024, the event located at 5800 Godfrey Road will welcome entrepreneurs from across the region to network and learn about financial literacy, CRM skills and personal/professional development. Miller said the “power-packed” lineup of speakers is sure to steer attendees toward better business in the new year.

“I see people in our town and surrounding areas that just have so much potential and have great products and services, but they just can’t get the traction on it,” Miller explained. “It may be marketing, it may be the personal/professional development, it may be funding. So let’s come together, bring all the pieces together at once to give the people what they need.”

The conference will include a panel discussion, networking opportunities and breakout sessions so people can work directly with the speakers to find out more and get their questions answered. Sheila Goins, Alton’s First Lady, will kick off the event with a welcome speech and prayer.

The lineup includes LaTonya AnNoor, human resources manager with Walmart, who will be talking about grants and sponsorship opportunities and how to expand product-based businesses. Financial educator Deletra Hudson will discuss building a 100-year wealth plan and how to increase funding for small businesses. Erica Cobb, a CRM specialist, will explain how to automate certain systems within a business. Miller herself will discuss personal and professional development. She has refined these skills as owner of a consulting business and the K Miller Collection.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is something that’s going to help you with what you need,” Miller said. “When you’re tired of being stagnant and you know that you want more for yourself, at some point we have to take action. Nothing’s going to fall in our lap.”

Miller noted that continuing education is part of being a successful entrepreneur, but it requires people to believe in themselves and their business. She has been pleased with the number of sign-ups so far, including a few people who will be traveling from as far as Chicago to attend.

It was important to Miller to offer the masterclass at a local venue and at an affordable price, she explained. Many conferences like this require business owners to travel and pay large sums, which isn’t feasible for most entrepreneurs who are just starting out. She hopes the Bougee Bawse Brunch masterclass can bridge that gap and provide support for entrepreneurs who want to grow their success going forward.

“I’m really excited and I’m really passionate about pouring into people and reaching back. You always got to reach back,” Miller added. “I’m just here, a little girl from Alton, trying to bring some things to the town. Like I said, I was that entrepreneur before that wanted to go to these classes and couldn’t afford that $2,500 price tag plus the cost of travel, hotel and flight, to get to these places. So I’m trying to do things closer to home that can save people some money and still get them what they need.”

For more information about the Bougee Bawse Masterclass, visit the official Facebook event page.

More like this: