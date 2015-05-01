ALTON – United States Marine Lance Cpl. Curtis Stilwell was born and raised in Godfrey, Il and hopes to soon open a business in his hometown, Mortal Komics & Games.

The name, Mortal Komics is an ode to his favorite video game, Mortal Kombat. Stilwell has his eyes on Monticello Plaza as his desired location for the store.

“I absolutely love the Godfrey/Alton area, the history, culture, and people are amazing,” said Stilwell. “I want a chance to be part of that culture, and give back to this community by providing what service I can.”

Although Stilwell has had this dream for years, the recent rise in businesses in Godfrey and the new branding campaign has motivated him enough to start making moves.

“This town and surrounding area is going through so many changes for the better,” said Stilwell. “The leadership is really giving it their all to make Godfrey the new “hot spot”.”

Stilwell is aware that opening a business is no easy task. He has spent much time brainstorming and creating a business plan to ensure victory. Stilwell’s first obstacle is to secure all the funding and hopes to get the store up and running by this October.

“The major busy season for this line of retail is the fall and winter while the weather is less than favorable,” said Stilwell. “Eventually, I would like to open other locations in the surrounding communities.”

Mortal Komics & Games will trade, buy and sell trading cards, comic books and tabletop games. Stilwell has plans for a large lounge area where customers can sit, relax, read graphic novels or comics and play tabletop games.

“The fun in these games is to challenge your friends and see who comes out on top,” said Stilwell. “The major game we will be dealing in is Magic the Gathering.

According to Stilwell, Magic the Gathering has quite a following and many host world wide Pro leagues and tournaments with prizes that can get up to two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

“We will also expand into Pokemon, Yu Gi OH!, as well as others as the demand comes around,” said Stilwell.

Stilwell plans to have an area in the store completely dedicated to free play where anyone is welcome to come and play whatever he or she wants for however long they want. He also plans to hold constant tournaments and contests for prizes and other incentives.

“Another huge benefit to our business will be our prices,” said Stilwell. “Our sealed product, which are booster packs and other unopened items, will be some of the most competitive in the area, guaranteed. This area is absolutely starved for competition, when there is competition between stores every one wins, especially the customers.”

Another area Stilwell plans to focus on is website and online sales where consumers can order merchandise right at home.

“We will have a massive stock of single cards for sale for both in store and online,” said Stilwell.

Stilwell joined the Marine Corps Reserves in 2010 to find direction in life and serves with 3rd Battalion 23rd Marine Division out of St. Louis. Though he has encountered a lot of exciting experiences throughout his time in the Marines, his heart is at home in Godfrey with his family.

“I am next in line of guardianship for my sister, who is mentally challenged,” said Stilwell. “I knew that, worst case scenario, if something happened to her or my parents, I couldn’t risk being stationed on the other side of the world, so I stayed in the reserves.”

The Marine Corps instills very strong characteristics that Stilwell says he will use all he can in the business world.

“I owe all my success to what the Marine Corps has taught me,” said Stilwell. “I try to exemplify honor, courage and commitment in everything I do. I learned to never back down from a challenge and now I face the biggest challenge of my life, trying to open my own business."

Stilwell is determined to get this business underway and hope for support from the local community. Though he serves in the Marine Corps reserves, he also works as a technician at Charter Communications. He has been saving for the business but is finding it difficult to stay afloat.

“I am ecstatic to get this underway, I am working with the VA as far as business loans, but I need help from this community that I want to be a part of to help get some starting capital,” said Stilwell. “I am a Marine and I do not fail. I know in my heart that this will be a success."

To help Lance Cpl. Stilwell begin his journey and follow his dream, visit Mortal Komics & Games on GoFundMe.com.

“I will not back down from this challenge and I plan on doing everything humanly possible to get it started and make it a success,” said Stilwell.

