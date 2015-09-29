ALTON - For local magician Chris Carpunky, giving back to his native Alton community is extremely important.

Carpunky been sharing his magical talents with the public for over 25 years. After viewing a performance of David Copperfield on television as a young adult, he knew that it was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

“I could never decide on anything that would interest me as far as a career,” he said “Since then, I have been performing magic.”

Inspiring children to read and make good decisions makes Carpunky’s performances even more enjoyable. In his intense love for magic and his native community, Carpunky has performed 20 magic shows within the Alton School District for their good behavior, Family Reading Night and Fall Festival programs at no charge. He has also donated a half a dozen of his own magic kits. The kits include 10 tricks and a book explaining 50 more for an incentive for children.

“I am honored to do it and love giving back to my local community and the children,” he said, “My goal is to encourage the children in some way so they can achieve their dreams.”

“Silly Chris” has also donated his Magic of Reading program to Lewis & Clark Elementary School for their fall book fair. His performance will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the school.

“This program is not designed to teach children to read but does encourage them to read more and explains why it is so important,” he said.

Chris Carpunky was completely dedicated to his career as a musician, performing over 120 shows a year.

“I thought about going full time, but my daughter was born with Spina Bifida 14 years ago,” he said, “There were multiple surgeries and other expenses. I knew I needed to have good health insurance so performing full time was not an option.”

In September of 2010, Carpunky’s wife was diagnosed with a rare type of stomach cancer.

“The good news is both my wife and daughter are doing great,” Carpunky said, “My wife’s cancer is gone and has not returned and my daughter plays wheelchair tennis. She is doing so well that she will actually be playing in the U.S. Open next year. I am a proud dad.”

Carpunky is available for performances at birthday parties, school assemblies, libraries, fundraisers and much more. Booking information can be found at his website at www.chriscarpunky.com or on his Facebook page.

