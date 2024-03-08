ALTON - The Third Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Alton is planned for Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Alton's Rock Spring Park. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.

Alderwoman Rosie Brown is one of the coordinators of this event with a special committee.

She said last year's event was fabulous with close to 200 children attending and over 5,000 Easter Eggs in the hunt and drawings for Easter baskets, bikes and more.

Alton Area Concerned Citizens and Leaders are hosting the annual event. The event to celebrate Easter is free and it includes games, socks, haircuts, prizes and giveaways. Informational tables hosted by different entities in the community help those in attendance gain educational information and possible job referrals.

"It was a very diversified event last year," Brown said. "We had a lot of items donated. We so look forward to it every year. We want to make sure that some children may not wake up on Easter Sunday without Easter eggs or baskets, that they have them."

Brown said if you want to be a sponsor to contact her at (618) 580-2394.

She also listed the following to contact:

Kim Brice-Hollis, CLB Foundation, (618) 917-7190, James Hickman of Mr. Everything Establishment at (404) 246-6496, Kennedy Smith of Unity in the Community, (618) 737-3425, Leon Smallwood-Bey, 100 Men Movement and Travis Williams of the 100 Men Movement. Donation checks for the event can also be made out to Mr. Everything's Establishment, 211 East Elm St., Alton, IL., 62002.

Again contact Rosie at (618) 580-2394 if you wish to donate anything at all to the event. She said donations will also be taken the day of the event by the committee, which will arrive at Rock Spring Park in Alton at 10 a.m.

"We are looking forward to having a great day, Brown said.

