$4.1 Million In State Money To Expand Facilities Sure To Be Discussed

The American Dental Association and the Illinois State Dental Society Tuesday will hold their annual “ADA SUCCESS SEMINAR: Smart Start Freshman” program at the S-I-U School of Dental Medicine’s Alton campus. State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) and State Representative Dan Beiser (D-Alton) will address the students regarding issues facing the 40 year old dental program at S-I-U.

The lawmakers are expected to address concerns over the state holding onto $4.1 million in approved capital funds that will be used to expand the dental school facilities. The expansion will provide greatly improved simulation facilities where students first receive experience before moving on to live patients.

The seminar will be held from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the SIU School of Dental Medicine located at 2600 College Ave, Alton, IL 62002 in Building 263 (Clinic) in Room 1511.

FOR MORE RELEASE INFORMATION: Steve Moore: (618) 830-1068

