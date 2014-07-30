Edwardsville, IL – The law firm Schoen Walton Telken & Foster is pleased to announce the hiring of Micah Summers as an associate attorney at the firm.

Summers has extensive experience litigating cases throughout the state of Illinois. While he will focus his practice on personal injury claims, workers’ compensation litigation, and social security disability law, Summers will continue to handle felony and misdemeanor criminal defense matters with Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, LLC.

Partner Paul Schoen is enthusiastic about hiring an attorney with such a varied background in general civil litigation as well as criminal defense. “We are proud to welcome such a dedicated and focused attorney to our team,” Schoen said. “Micah comes to us with significant criminal and civil litigation experience that has well prepared him as he transitions his practice to focus primarily on personal injury and wrongful death cases as well as workers compensation claims.”

Summers started his career at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office where he was the supervising attorney for the Criminal Misdemeanor and DUI court, as well as handling serious felony cases. While at the State’s Attorney’s office he received the Partners in Peace Award for authoring the Domestic Violence Investigation Protocol for all Madison Community Law Enforcement. Additionally, he provided regular instruction and training to local police departments on investigation techniques for Domestic Violence and DUI cases, as well as providing updates on Illinois law relating to Search and Seizure issues.

He later joined a private law firm in Edwardsville where his practice focused on general civil and commercial litigation, regularly appearing in courts throughout the state of Illinois for his clients. Summers’ entire legal career has been dedicated to representing clients in court, whether it be the People of the State of Illinois or private individuals needing their interests protected. He also currently serves as an adjunct instructor for the Paralegal Program at Southwestern Illinois College teaching legal research and writing.

"I am excited to join such a respected firm as Schoen Walton Telken and Foster. I look forward to sharing my experiences and representing our clients in court.”

Summers is a native of Litchfield, IL and resides in Glen Carbon with his wife and two children.

Bar Admissions

Illinois

U.S. District Court Central District of Illinois

U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois

Education

Southern Illinois University School of Law, Carbondale, Illinois, J.D.

McKendree College, Lebanon, Illinois

Professional Associations and Memberships

Madison County Bar Association

Illinois Bar Association

National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

