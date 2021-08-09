Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

BOND COUNTY

• No lane restrictions at this time.

CLINTON COUNTY

• No Closures at this time

GREENE COUNTY

• Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 108 between IL 267 and the Macoupon County Line on Monday July 26, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to pave a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by mid-September 2021. (JA)

JERSEY COUNTY

• US 67 just south of Delhi at the current 4-lane to 2-lane transition will begin a traffic staging change beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to the motoring public. (JA)

MADISON COUNTY

• I-55 at the IL 143 interchange will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday night, July 19, 2021, weather permitting. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times. The times of the restrictions are SB- 8PM-5AM (7 days a week) and NB from 7PM-7AM (7 days a week). These restrictions are needed to do bridge deck repairs and the work is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA)

• I- 55/70 between IL 159 and IL 157 will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, July 12, 2021, weather permitting. These restrictions will take place between 6:00pm and 6:00am nightly. One lane in each direction will be open at all times. These restrictions are needed for pavement repairs and are expected to be completed by late July 2021. (JA)

• A complete weekend closure of northbound/eastbound lanes of I-55/70 between IL 159 and I270, beginning on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 6:00 pm, weather permitting. This northbound/eastbound section of roadway will be completely closed to traffic for the weekend. It will be reopened to traffic at 6:00 am, Monday, August 9. The detour route for this closure is as follows: From I-55/70 northbound/eastbound to I-255 northbound to I-270 eastbound to I-55 northbound or I-70 eastbound and the southbound/westbound direction of I-55/70 will remain open. This stage of work is necessary to build a new asphalt surface. (JA)

• I-270 eastbound between I 55 and I70 EB will be a 21 day complete closure beginning on Monday July 12, 2021, weather permitting. This section of roadway will be completely closed for traffic for the 21 days starting at 5AM. Detours are from I-270 EB to SB I-255 to EB I-55/70, EB 270 ramp to NB I-55 will remain open, and the EB I-270 ramp to SB I-55/70 will remain 2 open. The is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by 8/6/2021. This is part of a larger project that will involve other locations and future closures which are expected to be completed by November 2021.

• Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111/IL 267/US 67 on Friday July 30, 2021, weather permitting. Lane restrictions will be on US 67 between airport road and Lars Hoffman Crossing and IL 111/IL 267 between US 67 and the Jersey County Line. Two way traffic will be maintained by the use of Flaggers. These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is to be completed by the end of September 2021.

• IL 140/111 will encounter lane closures between Kendall Ave. (just west of IL 3) and Fosterburg Road beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021, weather permitting. The eastbound and westbound directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA)

• IL 157 between Horseshoe Lake Rd. and Chain of Rocks Rd. will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, weather permitting. The lane closure is needed to complete a new asphalt surface and the project is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021. (JA)

• IL 159 between IL 140 and the Macoupin County line will encounter intermittent lane

restrictions beginning on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. (JA)

• IL 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue will encounter lane closures beginning on Monday, March 8, 2021, weather permitting. Both directions will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This work is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and is expected to be completed by September 2021. (JA)

MADISON/JERSEY COUNTIES

• Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 3 between Homer Adams Parkway in Alton and the IL 3/IL 109 intersection, on Monday, July 12, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. These restrictions are needed to do pavement repairs and the work is expected to be completed by the end of July. (JA)

• NEW: Lane restrictions will be encountered on SB Illinois Route 111 and on WB Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, through September 25, 2021. This work is necessary to construct intersection and drainage improvements for a Speedway Truck Facility located in the NW quadrant of this intersection.

MARION COUNTY

• US 50 will have intermittent lane restrictions from US 51 near Sandoval to 0.1 mile east of Selmaville Road near Salem beginning on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. These restrictions are necessary to place a new bituminous surface treatment, new pavement markings, and ADA improvements. This work is expected to be completed by early September 2021.

• Kinlou Road 0.1 Mile west of the Clay County Line in Marion County will be closed to all traffic beginning Tuesday July 6, 20211, weather permitting. This work is necessary to replace the 3 existing structure over a tributary to Skillet Fork Creek. Kinlou road is expected to be reopened in early August 2021. (PAG)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

• IL 3 in Randolph County from 1st Street in Ruma to the Monroe County line will be intermittently restricted beginning Monday, October 5, 2020, weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be between 7 AM and 6 PM. Flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic through the work zone. This work is required to make pavement repairs and resurface the roadway and is expected to be completed by mid-Summer 2021. (JGG)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

• I-55 at the IL 143 interchange will encounter Intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday night, July 19, 2021, weather permitting. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times. The times of the restrictions are SB- 8PM-5AM (7 days a week) and NB from 7PM-7AM (7 days a week). These restrictions are needed to do bridge deck repairs and the work is expected to be completed by September 2021. (PAG)

• NEW: St Clair Ave. from the St Clair Ave On- Ramp of WB I-55/70 to South of Parkers Ave will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, weather permitting. The WB On-ramp to I-55/70 will remain open to all traffic A marked detour will be utilized to move traffic around the closure. This work is necessary to complete repairs and bridge painting. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021. (JGG)

• NEW: A right lane closure on I-255 SB over I-64 on Monday August 9th, 2021, weather permitting, between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM. These restrictions are needed to do expansion joint repairs on the structure. (Ops)

• I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane restrictions in one of the two outer lanes and the northbound Piggott Avenue ramp to eastbound I-55/64 beginning Monday, February 22, 2021, weather permitting. The two inside lanes of eastbound I-55/64 will remain open to traffic. This closure is necessary to repair expansion joints as well as replace the surface of the bridge that carries I-55/64 over Trendley Ave in East St. Louis and is expected to be completed by October 2021. The work is part of a larger $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in this area. (DYJ)

• I-55/64 eastbound will encounter lane closures of the three right lanes across the Poplar Street Bridge, as well as the ramp to southbound IL 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Ave. in East St. Louis beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021, weather permitting. The closures are necessary to replace the bridge decks on EB I-55/64. Lane closures will be in place in this area until early October. In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to NB I-55 as well as the right lane of NB I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed. I-64 will also be reduced to one lane approaching the Poplar Street Bridge. (DYJ)

• IL 15 from 1st Street in Fayetteville to 0.1 mile west of Bluebird Lane in St. Clair county will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, August 2, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, ADA improvements, and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021 (JGG)

• IL 157 between Petroff Drive and State Street in St. Clair County will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, May 17, 2021, between the hours of 6 PM and 6 AM 4 daily, weather permitting. These restrictions are needed to complete pavement repairs and work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. (JGG)

• St. Clair Avenue will begin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, weather permitting. Lane restrictions will be in each direction with one lane remaining open in each direction. These restrictions are needed to complete bridge repairs and work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021. (JGG)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

• No reported closures at this time.

Complete press releases for IDOT are available at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stayconnected/news-releases/Construction/releases.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

