LOMBARD, IL. - Third Judicial Circuit Judge Amy Maher, and Associate Judge Veronica Armouti were selected as Education Faculty for both sessions of the 2024 weeklong Judicial Education Conference which took place from February 5-9 and April 8-12, 2024, in Lombard, Illinois.

Judge Maher’s course addressed Sentencing in Juvenile Delinquency Cases, and Judge Armouti’s course covered Disability Rights in the Courthouse, specifically how the ADA impacts the legal system. In addition to serving as an instructor, Judge Maher also served as a course supervisor for a tour of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice

and for a course on Best Practices for Termination of Parental Rights hearings.

Illinois trial court judges are required to complete 30 hours of continuing education every two years.

The 30 hours of continuing education must include Professional Responsibility, Diversity and Inclusion, and Procedural Fairness. The 2024 bi-annual Conference featured over 90 course offerings, including multi-disciplinary courses attended by justice partners.

Judges throughout the State of Illinois

attended either the February or April week-long session of the Conference. The Judicial College courses are associated with one or more professional competencies as well as specific learning objectives to be achieved during course delivery.

Judge Amy Maher was elected as a Circuit Judge in Madison County in 2020, she currently serves as the Presiding Judge of the Juvenile Delinquency and Juvenile Abuse and Neglect dockets and assigned to the Criminal Division. Judge Maher held the positions of Director of Operations (2016–2020) and Director of Legal Services (2013–2016) with Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois prior to her election as a Circuit Judge. She began her public service in 1989 as a Madison County

Assistant State’s Attorney, serving until 2012. Additionally, Maher is a member of the Illinois Coroner Training Board, Illinois Judges Association, and Illinois Bar Association.

Judge Armouti was appointed as an Associate Judge in Madison County in August of 2019, assigned to the Family Division and currently is assigned to the Traffic and Misdemeanor dockets.

Judge Armouti served on the Illinois Judges Association Board of Directors (2020-2021), is currently serving a three-year term (2022-2025), and serves on its Educational Programming and Retention Committees.

She is a member of the Illinois, Missouri, Madison County, and Mound City Bar Associations.

Additionally, Armouti is a member of the United Way Southwest Illinois Division Auxiliary Board, Executive Committee, Charmaine Chapman Society, and Chair of the Carol Martin Trust Committee.

