BELLEVILLE - Judge Kujawa, of the 20th Judicial Circuit in Belleville, has been appointed as a member of the General Practice Solo and Small Firm Section of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA).

Judge Kujawa is also a member of the Executive and Wellness Committees of the Illinois Judges Association. “The IJA celebrates our many sitting and retired judges who give of their time to participate in both of these groups. Both groups are dedicated to the rule of law and we share many projects together,” noted Judge Barb Crowder (ret.), President of the Illinois Judges Association. “It is gratifying to have our judges working on these activities.”

The Illinois State Bar Association is a 28,000-member association with members who are lawyers and judges. It has offices in Springfield and Chicago, and provides professional services to Illinois lawyers and education and services to the public.

Committees have the responsibility for specific programs and activities in such areas as professional ethics and delivery of legal services. Sections provide continuing education and services to lawyers who practice in a specific area of law. Each section is governed by a council appointed by the state bar president. Judges and non-lawyers also serve on committees and section councils.

Judge Kujawa received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1995 and his J.D. from Washburn Law School in 2006. Judge Kujawa is also a member ISBA’s Standing Committee on Members Services.

Judge Kujawa has long history of serving with the ISBA.

Member-General Practice Solo & Small Firm Section Council 2008-Present

Newsletter Co-editor 2020-Present

Committee Chair 2019-2020 -Recording Secretary 2018-2019

Legislative Chair 2017-2018 ISBA Assembly Representative 2015-2019.

In addition, Judge Kujawa has coordinated and presented at ISBA CLE programs along with being published in Illinois Lawyer Now and the General Practice Committee newsletter.

Judge Kujawa is also a member of the St. Clair Bar Association (Board of Directors 2015-2017) and the East St. Louis Bar Association.

