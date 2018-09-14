COLLINSVILLE - Individuals searching for new career opportunities across the St. Louis area are encouraged to attend the upcoming Jobs Plus 2018 Regional Job Fair, where nearly 60 employers will be seeking out potential employees to fill hundreds of job openings region-wide. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 1-5 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill. Job seekers will be able to learn about employment opportunities in a wide variety of industries, such as transportation, logistics, healthcare, utilities, the trades, customer service, sales and more. Parking and admission to the job fair is free. It is open to the public and will be beneficial for high school graduates, those with advanced degrees and anyone in between.

“The Jobs Plus 2018 Regional Job Fair is the perfect event for job seekers in the area, no matter what stage they’re at in their careers,” said Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman. “Anyone interested in new job opportunities should take advantage of the chance to meet the largest employers in the St. Louis area who have many open positions they are eager to fill.”

Job seekers can visit www.mawib.com to see the growing list of participating employers and a summary of the types of positions available. Fair attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and make sure they have copies of their resumes to share, as representatives from participating employers will be accepting resumes on site and conducting interviews during the event. They should also be prepared with writing materials or an electronic device to make note of valuable information. A free Wi-Fi connection will be available throughout the entire venue for those interested in submitting applications online. The event will also feature free interpretation services for the hearing impaired and Spanish-speaking attendees, along with a resource room where attendees can take advantage of free copying services and computer access.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is a great opportunity for the individuals we work with every day and others across the region who are seeking to advance their careers, as well as for the employers we serve and the many other companies and organizations that recognize this job fair is one where they can get connected to great talent,” said Rick Stubblefield, Governance & Program Coordinator for the Workforce Development Group, St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department.

The event is sponsored by Caritas Family Solutions/SCSEP; Illinois Department of Employment Security; Illinois Department of Human Services; Lewis & Clark Community College; Madison-Bond Workforce Investment Board; Madison County Housing Authority; Madison County Employment & Training Department; Mid America Workforce Investment Board; Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; Southwestern Illinois College and St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department Workforce Development Group.

Job-seekers interested in learning more about the Jobs Plus 2018 Regional Job Fair can contact Rick Stubblefield with the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department, at (618) 825-3259 or via e-mail at rstubblefield@co.st-clair.il.us. Job seekers are also encouraged to visit www.mawib.com and www.co.st-clair.il.us for additional information.

More like this:

Related Video: