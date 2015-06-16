COLLINSVILLE - Sunspace of Greater St. Louis, located in Collinsville, Ill., and its sunroom products will be featured next week on the award winning home improvement show Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime Television® June 18, 2015 at 6 a.m. (CST).

In the segment, Designing Spaces has a solution for how to experience an outdoor lifestyle no matter where you live?for at least 9 months of the year. Peggy Kory, President of Sunspace of Greater St. Louis, sits down with a local homeowner to explain how they got interested in having a sunroom, how it has changed the family lifestyle, and how they are enjoying the bright new space ? a Sunspace Three Season Room.

Kory gives important pointers for those who are considering adding a sunroom. Also, Larry Miller from Sunspace will describe how sunrooms are totally customizable, including heating and cooling options, other products Sunspace offers, and talk about how sunrooms provide a wide view of the outdoors.

The segment takes place at the home of one Sunspace of Greater St. Louis¹ clients in O'Fallon, Mo. Originally broadcast on June 4, 2015, the segment will re-air on June 18, 2015 at 6 a.m. (CST).

Sunspace of Greater St. Louis is the exclusive Sunspace Sunroom Dealership for Butler Home Improvement of Collinsville. President, Peggy Kory, said "We were so thrilled to be the chosen Sunspace provider for this feature on Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime Television®. What a great honor to showcase one of our local projects on a national, award winning home improvement program. We couldn¹t be happier with the finished product and the positive spotlight it will place on the St. Louis region. We encourage everyone in the area to tune in and see our region on television!"



To watch a sneak peek preview of the segment, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch v=0FkLNl3p55I&feature=youtu.be



About Designing Spaces® on Lifetime® Television Entering its 11th season, Designing Spaces continues to be one of America's favorite home improvement shows. The show inspires viewers on decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects and step-by-step home improvements to help make every space count and provide solutions to help you enjoy the space you live, work and play in. Designing Spaces Family of Spaces includes Think Green Spaces, Kids Spaces and its widely popular Spaces of Hope which prides itself on assisting people and places in dire need of a makeover including children¹s shelters, animal shelters, military families and more. Designing Spaces airs Thursdays and Fridays at 7:00 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime Television.

Area residents interested in seeing Sunspace sunrooms in person may visit Butler Home Improvement located at 906 Vandalia in Collinsville, IL or call (618) 344-7073 for a free, private consultation. For more information about Butler Home Improvement, its products and services including Sunspace of Greater St. Louis, please visit http://www.butlerhomeimprovement.com, follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn or search YouTube for a video demonstration of the Sunspace sunroom product.

