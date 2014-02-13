Develops Home Designs with Aging in Place Features



EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., February 12, 2014 . . . A majority of Americans over the age of 50 want to continue living in a familiar environment as they mature into their twilight years. That's why Spencer Homes, LLC,(http://www.spencerhomesllc.com) a local custom homebuilder, has added a focus on Aging in Place to its growing credentials as a premier homebuilder in the area. Owner Mike Rathgeb received the certification as an Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) in January 2014.

A program of the National Association of Home Builders, CAPS teaches the technical, business management, and customer service skills essential to competing in the fastest growing segment of the residential industry - home design modifications for the aging-in-place. According to AARP, older

homeowners overwhelmingly prefer to age in place, which means living in their home safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age or ability level. By instituting simple universal design techniques, professional Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists can insure that they live in their home comfortably, safely and independently for as long as they want.

"Building a custom home is a very personal experience for the homeowner and many fall in love with their home and want to stay in it as long as possible. This certification allows Spencer Homes to plan a home around a homeowner's desire to ?Age in Place, which is not only beneficial to them as they do age, but also increases the resale value of their home," said Rathgeb. "Wider hallways, zero clearance shower entries and other subtle design modifications can be made throughout the home at the selection of the

home owner."

Spencer Homes is considered one of the premier home builders in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon market, building custom homes ranging from $300,000 to upwards of $750,000 in neighborhoods such as Ebbets Fields, Somerset Place, the new Governor¹s Way development and many more.

Mike Rathgeb is also a partner with Infinity Land Group in the development of Brookshire Hamlet (http://www.brookshirehamlet.com) that focuses on maintenance-free living. Located at the corner of Gerber and Goshen roads in Edwardsville, Brookshire Hamlet appeals to those who simply want to spend

more time doing what they love and less time on home maintenance. Comprised of 18 single-family homes, sales for this development are currently underway.

"My knowledge of aging-in-place best practices will assist me in most every home that I build from this point forward. From the first conversation I have with the homeowner to the time they receive the keys to their new home, aging in place design will be top of mind. We want our homeowners to love

where they live...and ultimately stay there if they want without having to make modifications to accommodate aging," added Rathgeb.



