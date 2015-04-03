There has been some renewed interest in *Lincoln's Soldiers Marched: From White Hall, Illinois* by Thelma Ball. The book originally debuted at the 2009 White Hall's Civil War Days. At that event, many shared knowledge of the local 61st & 91st Illinois and an injured drummer boy buried nearby.

Few knew 60 men from White Hall, Illinois rode in 5 cavalry units and marched in 12 infantry units.

“Men from a single village may belong to numerous units. Often, a singular soldier or unit history has been passed down and kept alive within a community. Meet the majority of the soldiers who have been long forgotten and sometimes never known!"

*Lincoln's Soldiers Marched: From White Hall, Illinois* is Ball's third publication. Ball researched Civil War soldiers from specific villages, and then followed each of their unit histories from the date of enrollment

until their military service concludes.

Ball brings recognition to all villagers that marched to war in 1860. These hardcover books are perfect lifetime keepsakes and special gifts. Most importantly, they preserve local heritage and celebrate the courage of

those long ago villagers. Limited editions.

· *Beyond Prairie City : A commemorative of Niantic, Illinois*

· *Lincoln’s Soldiers Marched: From Niantic, Illinois*

· *Lincoln’s Soldiers Marched: From White Hall, Illinois*

· *Lincoln’s Soldiers Marched: From Harristown, Illinois*

For further information, contact Thelma Ball: 204 Glenmoor - Collinsville, IL 62234, ballthelma@gmail.com

