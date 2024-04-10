ALTON - Alton’s own A’kiyah Young will host a fundraiser as she prepares to come out as a debutante for the National Council of Negro Women.

Young and her family will sell barbecue plates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 909 Brown Street in Alton. The goal is to raise money for the NCNW. Young, a high school student, noted that she feels “good” about becoming a debutante and getting involved with the NCNW.

“It makes me feel smart and intelligent, like an excellent Black woman,” she said.

The NCNW Alton Youth Section works with middle and high school girls to prepare them for leadership roles and empower them to build their sense of self. Young said she is eager to engage with the NCNW and she’s looking forward to raising money through the fundraiser on April 13. She is thankful for the support of her family, who are all very proud of her.

“It feels good, like I’ve got a support team,” she added.

For more information about the Alton Section of the National Council of Negro Women, visit AltonSectionNCNWInc.org.

