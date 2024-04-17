EDWARDSVILLE - Talia Omotola, an eighth-grader at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville, is attracting significant attention in the gymnastic ranks. She recently competed in the State Gymnastics Championship at Horton Field House in Normal and secured a first-place finish.

Talia scored a 9.625 on Vault, 9.575 on Bars, 9.35 on Beam, and 9.45 on Floor for an All-Around score of 38 and the title of Level 7 State Champion. She has also qualified for the Region 5 Gymnastics Championship.

Talia trains at Pride of Illinois in Collinsville with coaches José Alvarez and Christine Miller.

Talia is an outstanding overall athlete and is also on the track and field team at Lincoln. She currently holds the seventh-grade girls' school record for the 400 and also was a member of the school-record-setting 4x200 relay.

Photo credit: José Alvarez

