ALTON - Bucking current Riverbend trends, a Christmas crime committed early Monday morning was not a robbery, but instead a burglary.

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said a suspect, or possibly suspects, entered DJ's Bar and Grill, located at 2526 College Ave., in the early hours of Christmas morning and attempted to attain cash from both the ATM and video gaming machines. While the machines were damaged, Simmons said the would-be thieves were not able to gain access to the cash stored inside. They did, however make off with an undisclosed amount of cash from behind the bar.

Simmons said the Alton Police Department is reviewing surveillance footage from the bar, adding a still image of the possible suspect(s) will be released through the media to the public when one becomes available.

At this time, this incident is not believed to be connected to recent bank robberies, the attempted robbery of the Alton Dollar Tree or the robbery of the S Mart on East Broadway.

