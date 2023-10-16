ST. LOUIS, MO. – The United Way of Greater St. Louis Charmaine Chapman Society kicked off its annual Divine 9 fundraising challenge last month and has already raised $169,592 with Delta Sigma Theta ($48,599) and Kappa Alpha Psi ($35,092) leading the way.

The Divine 9 Challenge is designed to increase financial support for United Way’s community campaign and celebrate Black Sorority’s and Fraternity’s continued commitment to service that ensures the St. Louis region is a better place to live, work and thrive.

The fundraising challenge began on September 25 and will run through November 20. This serves as an avenue to bring together members of the nine historically Black Sororities and Fraternities in the St. Louis region to support the community by pledging to the United Way Leadership level annual gift of $1,000 or more.

“We are having so much fun with the Divine 9 challenge so far, the spirit of giving is in full swing, and I am thrilled to be a part of it,” said Cedric Mitchell, Divine 9 challenge co-chair. “The best part is that the challenge isn’t over yet. There’s still plenty of time for our generous neighbors throughout the St. Louis region to join this friendly competition and contribute to United Way’s efforts to build a stronger and more equitable region for us all.”

The money raised for United Way’s campaign will be used to support over 160 local nonprofits throughout the region that help the people they serve get access to essential needs, youth success, jobs and financial security, health and wellbeing, and community and crisis response. Thirty of the nonprofits served by United Way are led by Black CEOs or executive directors.

Those looking to support United Way by making a donation can visit Helpingpeople.org.

