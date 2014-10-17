ST. LOUIS - Oct. 16, 2014… Caseyville, Ill.-based graphic designer Justen Hong, founder of award-winning logo and web design company Visual Lure, was recently recognized by two international publications for his creativity in logo designs. Two of his logos were published in the internationally recognized Logo Lounge Book 8: 2,000 International Identities by Leading Designers. To date, Hong has had 11 logos published in five Logo Lounge publications, which are collectively among the most respected logo design books in the industry.

Logo Lounge annually features 2,000 of the world’s top logos. More than 30,000 logos were submitted by designers from over 100 countries worldwide for consideration in the 8th edition of this best-selling logo design book collection. Selections were made by a panel of judges comprised of well-known logo design professionals and were based on quality, timelessness, relevance and inspirational nature. The two logos designed by Hong that were selected for publication this year were for Tony Calarco Photography, a New York based photography studio, and Standard Construction Group, an Ohio-based construction company.

“It is an honor to have our logos selected once again for such a prestigious publication,” noted Hong. “Although we also specialize in website design and search engine optimization, we also are passionate about logo design. Logos are the cornerstone and flagship of a company, and they are the seed from which the brand grows. Great logos are timeless, memorable, usable and have a look and feel reflective of the company represented.”

In addition to his recent recognitions in the Logo Lounge collection, Hong has also recently had 12 logos published in Logo Talks II, a publication by Artpower International Publishing Co., a company based out of China that showcases strong, inspirational logo designs. Logo Talks II features 1,000 logo design projects submitted from all around the world, and displays their practical uses.

Hong has more than 20 years of experience in graphic and web design. He began his art education at Eastern Illinois University and went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Hong founded Visual Lure in 2001, striving to develop creative, eye-catching designs while maintaining clear communications with the client. The company, which serves clients in St. Louis, Southern Illinois and beyond, aims to develop long-term, lasting relationships with clients in order to build a mutual interest in the success of their business. To learn more, visit http://www.visuallure.com or contact Justen Hong at (618) 407-9231.

