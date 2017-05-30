AMES, Iowa - At Iowa State University's spring commencement ceremonies, 4,859 graduates received degrees. Iowa State awarded 4,097 undergraduate degrees, 492 master's degrees, 137 doctor of veterinary medicine degrees and 133 doctor of philosophy degrees.

Of the students receiving bachelor's degrees, 1,220 graduated with "With Distinction" (cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude). 125 students graduated both with distinction and as members of the Honors Program.

Edwardsville, IL

Quiana Hampton, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Summa Cum Laude

Godfrey, IL

Aurion Berry, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Management,

