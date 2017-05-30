Local graduates receive degrees at Iowa State University commencement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. AMES, Iowa - At Iowa State University's spring commencement ceremonies, 4,859 graduates received degrees. Iowa State awarded 4,097 undergraduate degrees, 492 master's degrees, 137 doctor of veterinary medicine degrees and 133 doctor of philosophy degrees.



Of the students receiving bachelor's degrees, 1,220 graduated with "With Distinction" (cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude). 125 students graduated both with distinction and as members of the Honors Program. Edwardsville, IL



Quiana Hampton, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Summa Cum Laude



Godfrey, IL



Aurion Berry, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Management, Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip