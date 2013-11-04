In September, Karen McGarvey, co-founder and partner of McGarvey Brown Wealth Management in East Alton, Illinois, received the 2013 Community Inspiration Award from Genworth Financial Wealth Management. Of the 29 nominees from all over the country, only three people were awarded. The three winners were recognized for their work with community organizations with a $20,000 contribution to the non-profit organization of their choice.

McGarvey named WellSpring Resources as the recipient of the contribution made on her behalf. WellSpring Resources is a non-profit community behavioral health center where Karen serves as Board President. McGarvey has served on WellSpring Resources’ board for the last 17 years and has played an important part in the agency’s growth.

“We are thrilled that Karen received this award. I think I speak for the organization and other board members when I say that we thank her and appreciate her from the bottom of our hearts,” Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins, Chief Executive Officer of WellSpring Resources, said. “She has volunteered for our agency in so many different ways: I can’t even count how many hours she has contributed.”

Sopronyi-Tompkins said that McGarvey’s passion and enthusiasm for WellSpring Resources and the people it serves just keeps growing.

“That is a rare quality in these times,” Sopronyi-Tompkins said.

McGarvey is a certified financial planner (CFP) with over 30 years of experience in financial management.

She is also an Investment Advisor Representative with Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., and a past adjunct faculty member of the National Institute of Finance where she taught CFP courses. Her office—McGarvey Brown Wealth Management—is located in East Alton.

Genworth Financial Wealth Management supports independent financial advisors by providing comprehensive support across the advisors' entire practice. The firm has approximately $20 billion in assets on its platform and helps more than 6,000 advisors meet their clients' wealth management and investment needs. For more information, visit www.genworthwealth.com.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The service’s Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

