ALTON – (October 3, 2011) Midwest Electric, a division of Midwest Service Company, reminds customers that it is time to schedule the work needed to meet all their holiday needs. The company can install additional outlets, circuits, custom lighting, or address any other lighting or electrical needs for their home or business. The holidays are fast approaching and schedules are filling up fast.

“We can provide you with the electrical service you need to meet the desired holiday atmosphere for your home or office – whether it’s holiday lighting, wiring for a new appliance, or an upgrade to your current service – while keeping your safety the highest priority. All too often we see extension cords strung together to carry the load of all the holiday electrical extras and this can lead to dangerous situations, including overloaded circuits, hazardous walkways, and worse. By assessing and addressing your holiday electrical needs, we can provide you with a safe way to handle the extra load and help you achieve the look you want for the holiday season,” said Dan Mustain of Midwest Electric.

Midwest Electric is an independent electrical contracting firm that is family owned and operated, specializing in residential and light commercial electrical contracting services. Electrician Dan Mustain has more than 25 years of experience, providing quality service throughout the River Bend region. The company is located in the heart of Madison County and can provide potential customers with a list of local references.

Also as the holidays approach, Midwest Electric would like to remind past and current customers about its Customer2Customer Referral (C2C) Program. The C2C Referral Program rewards customers for referrals that result in new business for the company. A current or past customer can receive anywhere from $5 to $50 cash upon job completion for providing Midwest Electric with a successful referral.

“The reward is in cash – not a gift card, discount, rebate, or points toward a future purchase – but actual cash. We believe that satisfied customers are our best source for business growth and we want to give our customers something back for helping us grow. I think everyone can appreciate a little extra cash at anytime, but perhaps even more so with the holidays upon us,” said Melissa Mustain, the company’s office manager. The company’s C2C Referral Program is also available through the River Bend Growth Association’s “Shop the River Bend” program.

To schedule your electrical project, contact Dan at Midwest Electric, 618-789-4565. For more information about the C2C Referral Program or any of the services the company can provide, contact Melissa at 618-789-4626.

