ST. LOUIS, MO. – As one of only a few board-certified cardiologists throughout the St. Louis region to also practice in vascular health, Raffi Krikorian, MD., founder of Virtue Vein & Lymphatic Center, has dedicated his life to understanding what he calls ‘the new frontier’ of medicine.

While the general guidelines and best practices to treat cardiovascular conditions are well-established, Dr. Krikorian said vascular treatments are less understood. That’s why after years of treating cardiovascular conditions, Dr. Krikorian decided that while continuing to treat cardiovascular patients, he wanted to focus his attention on an area where there is more potential for increased innovation and new treatment methods.

“Vein disease and artery disease are very different, yet from a medical standpoint, for many years they have been treated the same,” said Dr. Krikorian. “Due to an increased prevalence in conditions such as diabetes, vein disease is affecting more people than ever before. Venous treatments are the new frontier of medicine and it can impact many other areas of an individual’s health if left untreated.”

Dr. Krikorian said his practice uses and follows European vein techniques, which are often 2-3 years ahead of practices commonly used in the United States and can often be performed in-office. Common treatments include sclerotherapy, which is a minimally invasive treatment for spider veins, angioplasty & stenting, endovenous thermal ablation and non-thermal ablation, IVC Filter, compression therapy in addition to new treatments using devices such as VenaSeal and ClariVein. Phlebectomy is also used in more complex cases where more intensive treatment is needed.

Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center has six locations throughout Southwest Missouri and Illinois, including its flagship location at 3760 South Lindbergh Blvd, Suite 101 in St. Louis. With 25 years of experience in this field, Dr. Krikorian is one of only a few board-certified cardiologists throughout the St. Louis region to also practice in vascular, venous, and lymphatic health. The private practice specializes in offering its patients cutting-edge solutions to their unique vein problems. For more information about Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, go to www.VirtueVein.com or call 314-849-0923.

