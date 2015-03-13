Dr. Michael Harbison, DC, MCS-P, CCCPC, of AlignLife Chiropractic Center Wood River, has been inducted into the International Association of HealthCare Professionals (IAHCP). Metrics for consideration include an inductee’s comprehensive knowledge, medical expertise and technical skill. To be chosen as one of the Leading Physicians in the World (LPW), means a medical professional is one of most respected and trusted figures in their field.

Dr. Harbison’s academic achievement while at prestigious Logan College of Chiropractic, contributions to the medical field through speaking engagements and published works and community involvement and charity, were all factors in his being chosen to join the LPW society.

AlignLife Chiropractic Center in Wood River has a philosophy of putting patients’ needs first and helping them achieve wellness.

AlignLife Chiropractic offers ‘5-Star’ services, Harbison explained that “Our 5-Stars of service are Chiropractic, Toxin Elimination, Nutrition Enhancement, Hormone Balance and Weight Management. Dr. Mike partnered with AlignLife, a national company offering back-end business assistance as well as access to nutritional and physiological research for his Wood River operation.

Mike Harbison deployed to Iraq in 2003 in support of Operation Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal after three and a half years in the United States Army. Mike’s return from Iraq was overshadowed by the chronic pain that resulting from a back injury sustained while ‘in-country’.

Months of physical therapy did not lessen his pain and reliance on prescribed pain medication left his senses dull and had a negative impact on the functioning of his intestines. Mike also looked on the human body as an incredible miracle that, if treated right and cared for, will overcome most anything the world can throw at it.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fortunately, a friend referred Mike to a Chiropractor who not only eliminated his chronic pain, but set him on a path that changed his life in wonderful ways. He enrolled at Logan College of Chiropractic where he met his future wife Tina, and now Dr. Mike and Dr. Tina, practice from their office at 203 E. Ferguson in Wood River. In reflecting on it all, the Doctor says “For the most part there is an answer to everything, but you have to be willing to find it, quitting is where some people fail.”

Having gone through what he has, Dr. Mike has a strong appreciation for pain-free movement and stresses everyone to “appreciate how it feels when you are pain free; imprint that wonderful feeling in your brain, because it’s easier mentally, physically and spiritually to heal when your subconscious targets getting back to that wonderful state than it is to hating the pain you are feeling at the time.”

Mike and Tina reside in Bethalto with their 2 year old son Hewett and dog Baily.

AlignLife Chiropractic Center – Wood River

203 E. Ferguson

Wood River, IL 62095

618-254-2273

More like this: