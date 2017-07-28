ALTON - Since 1996, the Expressions of Praise dance team from Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church has enacted its message of "giving God praise and glory through ministering to God's people through dance."

Saturday, however, will be the team's first event with the sole purpose of "giving back to the community." At James Killion Park at Salu Saturday morning starting at 11, Expressions of Praise will host its first "Light Up the Dark Community Appreciation Day" at the park. The event will include dancing, of course, but also a bounce house, and free food and drinks.

"We celebrate with our church and at our events," team member and choreographer Sarah Goins said. "We've done that for 21 years, and now we wanted to give back to the community."

Goins, whose father, David Goins, is the pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, said the dance team likes to spread the message that church is not just traditional sitting in pews, but is alive. She has been a part of the team for 14 years, and believes Saturday's event may help bring people to church who may have not ever attended a service.

Besides dancing, Sarah Goins will also be performing with the Riverbend Community Gospel Choir at the late morning event. Later Saturday, that choir will also be a part of the Pietown Gospel Festival at Rock Spring Park.

Currently, the Expressions of Praise dance team has five members. Sarah Goins said anyone is invited to join the team as they do lyrical, ballet and contemporary styles of dance and praise worship, but they would prefer they be members of their church.

