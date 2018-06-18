ALTON - A local CVS was robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said.

The CVS pharmacy on Washington was robbed after 1 a.m. Sunday, he said. Suspects made off with Oxycontin and Hydrocodone, which is more commonly known under the brand Vicodin. Police are not releasing further information on the record regarding the suspects at this time.

Simmons did say empty pill bottles possibly related to the crime were discovered along Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. He believes this was to avoid the cameras on the Clark Bridge.

Simmons said he believes the suspects may have originally hailed from Missouri.

