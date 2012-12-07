The RiverBend Head Start and Family Services is the recent recipient of $17,568.52, donated by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. This is the third year that the credit union has made a donation in excess of $12,000 to RiverBend Head Start. Because the family service organization's needs have been increasing in recent years, the credit union expanded its fundraising beyond the annual charity golf outing.

Funds were set aside during the credit union's annual skip-a-pay promotion, additional dollars were gained from selling personalized paper pin-up blocks at 1st MidAmerica branches, and area dealership participated in a special sale that raised funds for the program. In addition to funds being donated, 1st MidAmerica hosted a pre-school school supply in its branches, resulting in several boxes of crayons, books, construction paper and other supplies for the RiverBend Head Start classrooms.

"People helping people is the core of the credit union philosophy and RiverBend Head Start demonstrates that philosophy every day," stated Greg Worthen, chairman the golf committee and Vice President of Lending at the credit union.

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services have been supporting families and individuals of Madison County since 1916. They accomplish their mission through the services of Head Start and Transitions Counseling for more than 4,000 people. RBHS also offers early childhood education, as well as health and nutrition services. They assist families and individuals by offering mental health counseling, social services, family literacy and various individual strengthening and family support services.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union serves more than 40,000 members in the Riverbend

area through seven local branches. For more information about 1st MidAmerica

Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

