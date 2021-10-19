SPRINGFIELD – More than 700 students will visit Illinois state historic sites this school year thanks to grant funding through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) State Historic Sites Field Trip Grant program. IDNR Director Colleen Callahan today announced the awarding of nearly $6,000 in donated funds for 13 field trip grants. Winners represented 10 counties in the state.

Two local counties, Macoupin and St. Clair, were among the winning field trip grants.

Macoupin County

Carlinville Intermediate School, Carlinville. Grade: 3. Destination: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville. Grant Award: $500.00.

St. Clair County

St. John the Baptist School, Smithton. Grades: 2-8. Destination: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville. Grant Award: $290.00.

“This program allows students to visit locations throughout the state to see first-hand what they’ve been learning about in the classroom,” Director Callahan said. “Our students need the opportunity to experience Illinois’ historical resources in person. We are pleased to be able to support learning outside the classroom with these grants.”

The entire $5,990 being awarded for the 2021-2022 school year was made possible by private donations to IDNR historic sites.

The IDNR State Historic Sites Field Trip Grant program was initiated in the 2020-2021 school year. Grant recipients for the 2021-2022 school year represent students from grades two through eight.

The competitive grant program allows Illinois teachers to apply for funds to take students on a field trip to visit and learn at select Illinois state historic sites. Learning activities must directly relate to the school’s curriculum. The annual application deadline is September 30. Funding covers bus transportation.

For more information about the IDNR State Historic Sites Field Trip Grant program, contact the IDNR Division of Education at dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov or 217-524-4126. The Illinois Conservation Foundation gladly accepts donations for the IDNR State Historic Sites Field Trip Grant program. Visit www.ilcf.org for additional information.

For a list of this year’s grant recipients, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/2021IHSFTGWinners.aspx.

The 2022-2023 school year application form will be available soon at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/GrantsIHSFTG.aspx.

