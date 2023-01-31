EDWARDSVILLE – Lindsey Wold, founder of Amygdala Co., client of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has won Justine Peterson’s 2022 Small Business of the Year Award.

Amygdala Co. is a local company that specializes in helping children who have negative unwanted externalizing behaviors, along with their families, by implementing parent-child interaction therapy (PCIT). Founded by Wold, this company focuses on positive and effective communication between a parent and their child.

“I saw the need to help parents and children communicate,” said Wold. “I immediately informed and congratulated our clinicians of the recognition. They are the ones doing the work and are changing families’ lives.”

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE began working with Wold and Amygdala Co. back in 2020. With the help and support of the SBDC, Wold was first introduced to Justine Peterson’s services, which ultimately helped her gain access to capital and other financial support in the earlier business development stages.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The SBDC and I are so proud of Lindsey and her team,” said SBDC Director Di Maggio May. “Amygdala Co. is well deserving of this award. The SBDC is honored to be a small part of this company’s growth and success. I look forward to seeing where the future takes Wold and Amygdala Co.”

With this recognition, Wold hopes that her business continues to grow to be able to provide more families with life-changing communication techniques and therapy.

For more information about Amygdala Co. visit their website amygdalaco.com and find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Justine Peterson is a Missouri-based, not-for-profit corporation that has a mission to help serve the community and create change through services that include, but are not limited to, financial support, credit building, financial education and providing micro-loans for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE assists new businesses like Amygdala Co., as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe, and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the Community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, Contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929.

More like this: