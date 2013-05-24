Enjoy Church, a church serving the Greater St. Louis area, is helping out with the relief efforts in two cities affected by recent tornadoes. A team of relief workers is travelling to Mount Olive, Illinois this Saturday to help assist in cleanup and recovery; also, monetary donations are being accepted to send to organizations that are helping the victims of the tornadoes in Moore, Oklahoma.

Over the course of the last two years, and starting with responding to crises in Joplin, Missouri and Harrisburg, Illinois, Enjoy Church has developed the Enjoy Relief emergency response team. They have acquired a trailer and supplies to remain stocked with emergency supplies in anticipation of events that require relief assistance, and several members of the team recently completed CERT training. Enjoy Church is asking for anyone who would like to travel to Mount Olive to help, or anyone that would like to donate money to help with the relief efforts contact Enjoy Church at (618) 465-5433, or email the Enjoy Relief team at dosoemthing@enjoychurch.tv.

