Effective February 20, 2014, Dr. Thomas Kaltenbronn will retire from active practice. Dr. Kaltenbronn practiced at Bethalto Chiropractic Clinic for over 25 years. He moved his practice into Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic 2 years ago. upon his retirement, Dr. Dykenman will take over his practice and will continue to treat Dr. Kaltenbronn's patients and maintain their medical records at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic.