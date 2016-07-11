HARTFORD - The Great Rivers Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society will host a Hummingbird Festival which will be sponsored by the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders. The event will be held from 9 A.M. until noon, Saturday, July 16, 2016 at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site which is located at the intersection of IL Route 3 and New Poag Road, Hartford, Illinois. The GPS address is 3500 New Poag Road.

A licensed bander will give a presentation and answer audience questions inside the interpretative center. When the program adjourns, visitors may move outside to watch as hummingbirds are banded.

This event is free and open to the public.

To get in contact with the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, please call 618-251-5811.