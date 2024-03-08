EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville chapter of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters of the Edwardsville Area recently hosted a Voter Services forum that invited local candidates to share their policies.

On March 6, 2024, candidates who are running in the local Illinois primary races gathered at the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville to introduce themselves, outline their ideas and mingle with voters. All candidates who are opposed and running in the March 19, 2024, primary election were invited to the event. For more information about who is on the ballot in Madison County on March 19, check out this article on RiverBender.com.

Patrick McRae (R)

McRae is running for Madison County Circuit Clerk. He lives in Rosewood Heights and currently serves as the Chief Deputy Treasurer under Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser.

McRae is an elected township trustee for Wood River Township, and he said the Board has either cut the tax levy or held it flat every year since 2013. He is also on the Madison County Catholic Charities Board and the Agency for Community Transit Work, and he is the chairman for the Wood River Township Republican organization.

“As Circuit Clerk I plan to implement new training platforms, utilize the latest in technology, and will hold the courthouse staff to the highest possible standard in customer service,” he said. “I’d also like to implement a plan for new and cutting edge technology to help taxpayers better utilize the court system...My goal is to run the best Circuit Clerk’s office in the State of Illinois and to be an example for other counties in Illinois.”

More information can be found at McRae’s official Facebook page.

Fred Schulte (R)

Schulte is running for the County Board seat for District 24. He lives in Edwardsville.

Schulte has served as Edwardsville Township Clerk and Edwardsville Township Supervisor. He was a board member of Trinity Lutheran Ministry and a board member of a small farm mutual insurance company. He has also served in the military and owned Edwardsville Frozen Foods Meat Market for several years. He currently serves on the Main Street Community Center Board.

“My business experience and commitment to serving our community makes me uniquely qualified to serve as a board member,” Schulte said. “As a Board member, I would be committed to the efficient use of tax dollars, the effective delivery of county programs and services to our residents. I would also encourage economic development in the county to increase our tax base and keep our property taxes low.”

More information can be found at Schulte’s official Facebook page.

Jason Palmero (R)

Palmero is running for the County Board seat for District 26. He lives in Glen Carbon and has served in this position since 2022. He is on the Government Relations, Health Department and Mental Health, and Transportation Committees for the Madison County Board.

Palmero served in the military. He said his family owned businesses and he grew up surrounded by small business owners, government workers and people in the military. He added that he wants to be available for anyone to reach out to him with concerns and opinions.

“I try to bring my business ethic, my good judge of character and that common sense approach to making decisions, not only for us now but for our future and for our children, probably first and foremost,” Palmero said. “I want to bring that sense of family and community, which is where I feel we should be on a county level. I think it should be kind of opposite of D.C. I think that we are all neighbors and we’re all good people and that’s what I want to bring.”

More information can be found at his official Facebook page.

Joshua Loyd (R)

Loyd is running for U.S. Congress in the 13th Congressional District, which includes Madison and Macoupin counties.

Loyd served in the military and graduated from West Point. He enjoys volunteering and has been recognized for his community service.

“I’m running on three pillars: the teacher, the preacher and service. Together, they’re supposed to represent the mind, heart and strength of our communities, three things that we are either losing or moving away from that we need to return back to,” Loyd said. “The teacher, they’re the ones giving our students the technology and resources to succeed in the future…The preacher represents volunteerism…Service represents military and police. Our police force unfortunately are being handcuffed.”

More information can be found at his official website.

