“Bringing a World of Entertainment to the Riverbend” is the tagline for the areas first major event and promotion company, Spectrum Entertainment Group.

Five area businesses have combined their individual crafts in sound, lighting, event management, crowd control, shuttle/parking services, marketing, talent booking and event promotion into one large scale company. Spectrum Entertainment Group will produce events in the Riverbend, such as festivals, concerts, meetings and conventions at area venues such as the Alton Eagles, Alton Riverfront Amphitheater and local hotels. The team has a combined 100 years of experience in the entertainment, management and production business.

Don Lanier of Pearl Pro Audio, Derrick Richardson of DDR Event Services, Greg Gelzinnis of Bluff City Tours, Brian O’Neal of Rivertown Productions and Trent Lorch & Cassidy Thomas of Big River Sound & Entertainment began talks in April of merging their talents together to create a single entity. With support from the community, Spectrum Entertainment Group will utilize services from local businesses to produce full scale, professional events.

The events being planned and services used can be supplied, in numbers near 80%, by Alton and Riverbend businesses. Such services include food vendors, printing, lodging, waste removal and portable bathrooms, among many others. The focus of the group is to use as many local services as possible to produce quality events and help bring in revenue to the city and its businesses.

Spectrum Entertainment Group has put together a plan to produce events , looking over all aspects of concern including parking, traffic, safety, crowd management as well as the behind the scenes details that pertain to booking, hospitality and security for artists. The goal is to bring national acts, not unlike those seen at The Pageant or Fox Theatre, to Alton venues. With a multitude of restaurants, bars, retail stores and lodging to reap the benefits of Alton becoming a comparable entertainment location, the group invites all interested businesses for sponsorship opportunities.

Talks have already begun with area radio, print and other mediums for advertising. Spectrum Entertainment Group will put on concerts and festivals year round and use outdoor venues during the summer months.

For more information on the group’s progress and planning of events, find Spectrum Entertainment Group on Facebook.

Contact: www.facebook.com/spectrumentertainmentgroup

spectrumentgroup@gmail.com

