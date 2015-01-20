Steven Jones, owner of Cavalier Hair Clinic located at 704 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, pleaded guilty to acts of vandalism resulting in a sentence of one year of conditional discharge and a $1,000 fine plus restitution and other fines resulting in nearly $2,000 total, according to court records.

On a sunny afternoon in October, Jones visited the popular Loading Dock Bar and Grill in Grafton where court records say he intentionally poured an “offensive smelling compound” on the ground in front of the food bar where patrons order from the menu.

Peter Allen, owner and operator of The Loading Dock, said the “offensive smelling compound” was eras, a derivative of skunk oil. The overpowering foul stench of the substance quickly filled the air, driving customers away.

“I believe that his intent was to injure Ben Allen,” said Allen. “Unfortunately his vandalism resulted in the financial injury to the many young innocent employees who had to be sent home that day.”

Jones’ criminal act against the family owned business is believed to be in response to the American Heartland Fish Products controversy that has been a recent topic in the Grafton Community. Ben Allen and other Grafton businessmen opened the fish plant in 2012. After complaints of an odor coming from the fish plant from those living nearby, they recently decided to move the plant to southern Illinois, away from residential areas.

Jones declined to comment on the issue.

