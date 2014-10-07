Godfrey, IL – Abbey Graphic Design & Support Services Inc., a local design and printing business, has applied for a $150,000 grant from Chase as part of a newly launched program, Mission Main StreetSM Grants. Abbey Inc. must submit a questionnaire outlining a business plan that will result in growth of the business and receive at least 250 votes to be eligible for a grant. Full eligibility requirements are available in the Program Rules missionmainstreetgrants.com/rules.

Customers, fans and community members can show support for Abbey Inc. by voting at www.MissionMainStreetGrants.com/vote/businesses, type "Abbey Inc." in Godfrey, IL using Facebook Connect. You may also visit Abbey's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AbbeyInc) and follow the link posted there.

The voting deadline is October 17, 2014 and grant recipients will be selected by expert panelists.

Through Mission Main Street Grants, Chase will award $3 million to small business across America. All businesses that apply for a grant and meet the eligibility requirements will receive a special offer from Premier Sponsor, Google. In addition, the 20 grant recipients will be eligible to receive a trip to Google for an exclusive small business marketing workshop with Google experts and a Google Chromebook laptop.

The 20 grant recipients will be announced in January 2015. Consumers can show support by voting for Abbey Inc. at www.MissionMainStreetGrants.com/vote/businesses, type "Abbey Inc." in Godfrey, IL using Facebook Connect, before the voting deadline on October 17, 2014. For additional details about Mission Main Street Grants visit www.MissionMainStreetGrants.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Mission Main Street Grants

Demonstrating an ongoing commitment to small business, Chase launched Mission Main Street Grants, a program that will award 20 grants of $150,000 to small businesses across America. By completing a business profile, a grant questionnaire, and meeting relevant eligibility requirements, small businesses will have access to special offers from the Premier Sponsor, Google. Chase is committed to helping small businesses so they can take big steps for their business and community.

About Abbey Inc.

Abbey Graphic Design & Support Services, Inc. is a female-owned, international award-winning company specializing in all forms of marketing and graphic design services including printing, web design and trademark registration for your company. Since 1997, Abbey Inc. has been providing quality services to companies and individuals across the country. Whether it’s a simple copy job or a full blown catalog design, our staff is here to accommodate your every project with detail-focused, customer-friendly support.

Abbey Inc. is currently running a #ShopLocal promotion through our Social Media profiles. We feature an unusual holiday and a local business that coordinates. For example today, October 7th, is 'National Frappe Day' so we are featuring Maevas Coffee located in Alton in the Old Milton Schoolhouse. Visit our Facebook for more information on upcoming holidays and business as well as some facts on the benefits of shopping local.

No matter what your professional or personal request may be, we can provide you with all your graphic, printing, and copying needs.

At Abbey Graphic Design, we can make your business shine.

Contact Abbey Graphic Design & Support Services Inc.; 618-466-3300, email@abbeyinc.com, abbeyinc.com

More like this:

Related Video: