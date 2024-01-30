WATERLOO – Andy Ambrose, AVP Commercial Loan Officer, First National Bank of Waterloo, Waterloo, IL,. has been selected to participate in the Future Leaders Alliance offered through the Illinois Bankers Association. This 14-month leadership program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of new and promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.

Participants will partake in comprehensive training, which involves educational sessions, completing an advancement strategy project and performing local community service teaching financial literacy.

The education sessions cover core topics such as Leadership and Influence, Team Building, Coaching, Service Leadership, Collaboration Skills, Financial Marketing, Personal Branding, Legislative Process, Presentation Skills, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, Regulatory Hot Topics, Cyber Security and more. Andy is an active member for numerous organizations included, CMC Rotary, Village Of Godfrey CPEDI, Collinsville Triad CEO, Troy Maryville S. Jacob Marine Chamber of Commerce, North AltonGodfrey Business Council, Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, Breakfast ‘n Business, United Way of Greater St. Louis, Central Illinois Street Car Shootouts.

In addition, his volunteer efforts are endless and is involved in Children’s Tribe Montessori Academy, Collinsville Food Pantry, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, It’s Your Birthday Inc., Salvation Army, CMC Rotary. Andy attended Eastern Illinois University. Andy is an asset to First National Bank of Waterloo and his dedication for the last two years is invaluable.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes in Illinois. Collectively, the Illinois banking industry employs more than 105,000 people in over 4,300 offices across the state.

