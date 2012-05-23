Hutchinson KS. Marilyn Hope Lake, Ph. D, a native of Alton and 1960 AHS graduate, has several creative writings included in Well Versed: Literary Works 2012, an annual anthology published by the Columbia Chapter of the Missouri Writers’ Guild. Well Versed features poetry, short fiction and creative non-fiction.

Dr. Lake’s nonfiction piece, “A Special Family Sunday,” won Honorable Mention; other pieces published in the anthology were a second nonfiction piece, “My Grandmother’s Funeral,” and two poems: “A Kansas Sun” and “Garden Memories.” Winning and published pieces were selected by a panel of independent judges for inclusion in the anthology.

Well-Versed: 2012 is available online at www.amazon.com and www.ccmwg.org.

