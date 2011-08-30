Madison County, Ill., AUGUST, 29, 2011 . . . Beginning Sept. 1, 2011, area residents are encouraged to participate in a month-long food drive being sponsored by the Madison County Bar Association aimed at eliminating the shortage at local food pantries.

Recognizing a need in the community and the impact that the economy has had on donations at area food pantries, attorneys in Madison County are stepping up to help those in need by collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items and donating to local food pantries.

Donations are being accepted at the following locations:

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

156 North Main Street

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 659-9833

Schrempf, Kelly, Napp & Darr, Ltd.

307 Henry Street

Suite 415

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 208-0262

Becker, Schroader & Chapman, P.C.

3673 State Route 111

Granite City, IL 62040

(888) 685-9639

Donald R. Johannes

1320 Broadway

Highland, IL 62249

(618) 882-4568

According to Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., which is one of the participating firms, “This is a great way for us all to work together to help area pantries in need. Participating law firms are finding creative ways to mobilize the public and their own employees to participate in the drive. Our firm is donating $100 grocery gift cards to each pantry for them to use in filling in the gaps as well as offering a staff member to go out and pick up food from area participating law firms so we can further the ease in which food can be collected.” Participating firms are also offering employees the opportunity to wear jeans or flip flops in exchange for food donations.

All donations received will be divided among the food pantry facilities in Madison County. The food pantries that will receive donations include, Glen-Ed Good Pantry in Edwardsville, Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, Venice Township Food Bank in Madison, and Riverbend Community Good Bank in Alton.

For more information about how you can make a donation, please call Ashley Sturm of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. at (618) 650-6250.

