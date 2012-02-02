GODFREY, IL – Local attorneys, Christopher B. Hunter and Emily J. Johnson have joined together to form Hunter & Johnson, P.C., located in Godfrey. Hunter and Johnson are licensed in Missouri and Illinois and provide a myriad of legal services including: civil litigation, domestic relations, estate planning, unemployment appeals, real estate, business counseling and transactions, personal injury, workers compensation claims and municipal law.

Hunter formerly of Roth Evans P.C., in Granite City, has served clients in the Alton-Godfrey area for over 30 years. He retains his relationship of counsel with Salivar & Harms, LLP in St. Louis. Hunter, no stranger to the Godfrey area, was a member of the law firm of Farrell, Hunter, Hamilton & Julian, P.C. for twenty-five years. Hunter earned his Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law in 1978.

He has maintained an active practice in both Illinois and Missouri, concentrating in the areas of civil litigation, worker’s compensation, general negligence, real estate, domestic relations, business litigation and transactional disputes. In addition, Hunter is a certified mediator actively serving as a mediator in domestic relations cases, real estate disputes and other civil litigation matters. Hunter serves as an arbitrator for Madison County’s Mandatory Arbitration Program. Hunter has held various offices in the Madison County Bar Association, Alton-Wood River Bar Association and has served as a member of the Board for Oasis Women’s Center since 2000.

Johnson (Vambaketes) began at Stobbs & Sinclair in Alton as an associate attorney in 2005. Johnson, a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School (1998), earned her B.A. in Economics from Washington University in 2002 and her Juris Doctorate from Southern Illinois University Law School in 2005.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2008, she started Johnson Law Firm, P.C. where she represented a variety of clients with their transactional and litigation needs. Johnson has significant motion practice and trial experience in Madison County. She also serves as an arbitrator for Madison County’s Mandatory Arbitration Program. In June 2010, Johnson was appointed to serve as the Assistant Attorney for the Village of Godfrey where she provides legal counsel regarding all zoning matters. Active in the Alton/Wood River Bar Association, Johnson was elected President for the year 2010. Additionally, she currently serves as the Vice President of the Junior League of Greater Alton.



Hunter and Johnson are eager to grow their practice in the Riverbend area.

“It is an honor to serve this great community,” said Hunter. “I am so pleased to be back in Godfrey where I have many friends and colleagues, including Ms. Johnson. I am also excited to re-connect with the community and serve as an advocate for our clients.”

Johnson is excited to begin practicing with Hunter, “I am looking forward to working with Chris. He is highly experienced and well liked by his clients and peers,” she said. “Partnering with Chris will allow me to offer expanded legal services to my clients, like domestic relations representation—which, in the past, I would have referred out to other firms. Understandably, many clients want the comfort and privacy of staying with one law firm for all of their legal service needs. Together, we can offer folks a broad range of high quality legal service right here in Godfrey.”

For more information about Hunter & Johnson, P.C., Attorneys at Law, call (618) 466-9510

More like this: