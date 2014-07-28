Local Attorney Announces New Location Effective August 1 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, IL – John W. Hoefert, Attorney at Law, is moving to a new location this week. Hoefert’s previous offices were located at 3017 Godfrey Road; his new location can be found near the intersection of West Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane in Godfrey, in the same building that houses the law firm of Farrell, Hamilton & Julian, starting Friday, August 1, 2014. Hoefert, whose practice was established in 1980, encourages anyone seeking representation in personal injury, worker’s compensation, estate planning, or related law issues to contact him at (618) 467-2500 or visit the new location at 1305 D’Adrian Professional Park, Godfrey, Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message Click here for driving directions and a street view of our new location. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip