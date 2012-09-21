The field for the 2012 AIA Solo Pro Series has many of the best professional fishermen and guides from the Ozarks participating; making the competition tough at every tournament in the series. This was Mike’s first year to participate in the AIA Solo Pro Series, which uses a points system that guarantees highest placement to consistent anglers while still accommodating an angler’s conflicting tournament schedules. The AOY (division points champion) is decided on an angler’s best 4 tournaments out of a 6 tournament schedule. The schedule for the 2012 series included Lake of the Ozarks, Tablerock, Bull Shoals, Stockton, Pomme de Terre, and Truman. Mike placed 1st at Tablerock, 7th at Bull Shoals, 5th at Stockton, and a 7th place finish at Pomme De Terre with 2nd big bass kept him narrowly in the 1st place spot for AOY.

For the past 3 years, Mike has actively been pursuing his ambition to qualify for the National tour either with B.A.S.S. or FLW. Besides soliciting sponsors, Mike has also taken steps to start up a local fishing program for high school students, will be hosting “How to” seminars on bass fishing at the Alton Riverbender Community Center, and can also be heard on the latest podcast network show archives on “Dock Talk with Glenn Well” at the 2guystalking.com podcast network http://www.2guystalking.com/docktalk/. After fishing the Anglers in Action 2 day championship at Lake of the Ozarks October 27-28 , which guarantees a $10,000 1st place prize; Mike plans to fish in the Ozarks again in 2013 with both AIA Solo Pro Series & Central Pro Am tournament trails.

Mike currently receives sponsorship from Moto-Stop transom savers, Midwest Motor Sports , Lew’s reels, Belleville Sports Sales, Bass Boat Saver, Richardet Floor Covering, Riverbender.com, The Fishing Hole at Leisure Time, Rister’s Automotive, and Eppel’s Pantry & Deli.

Check out the Anglers in Action - Solo Pro Series Website:

http://www.midwestfishtournaments.com/aia_soloproseries.html

