ALTON - Jules Fair and Steph Plant will host the first “Perspective Night” at The Conservatory on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Every last Friday of the month, Fair and Plant’s Perspective Night will invite people to come to The Conservatory for a Creative Circle and open mic. Fair said the goal is to encourage creativity and connection among artists in Alton.

“This experience tomorrow night is just a moment for us to bring in more of that, more community, more opportunities for people to share what their heart desires and what their perspective is on life and seeing if it aligns with anybody else, and hopefully, new opportunities will come from that,” Fair explained.

From 6–8 p.m., attendees can write, paint and draw with art supplies donated by Jacoby Arts Center. Fair will lead the Creative Circle and create a live painting. Her own artwork will also be on display throughout the space.

The open mic runs from 8–10 p.m. and will be led by Plant, a local folk musician. Fair said people can expect music, poetry readings and more during the open mic. She hopes that some people will bring their instruments, some will bring their voices, and collaboration will happen naturally.

While this is the first Perspective Night, creation is a common theme at The Conservatory. Fair and Plant hope that the Perspective Nights continue to bring in artists across the Riverbend to create and display their work. Fair noted that Alton has a “community over competition” mindset, and she is excited to see what comes from this attitude and the Perspective Night space.

“I know that we all really feel that in our core and depend on that as we step out and put ourselves in a vulnerable state as artists or just as people in general,” she said. “We know that we can depend on the community and not have to face competition.”

The event is open to anyone age 21 and older. There will be a bar and nonalcoholic CBD drinks will also be available. Fair encourages everyone to come enjoy the creation and connection of Perspective Night.

“It means we have an opportunity to love more, and that is our mission: to express love and reduce stress, reduce pain as the world evolves,” she added. “We understand that things aren’t always perfect, but they can be lightened and we can expand our hearts as much as possible.”

For more information, visit the official Facebook event page.

