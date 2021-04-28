EAST ALTON - Dr. Andy Dykeman, a local chiropractor and artist who practices at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton, will be exhibiting new paintings in upcoming local shows.

Dr. Dykeman currently has several paintings, along with his wife and several other artists at 31art Gallery 3520 Hampton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139. The gallery is open on Saturdays, masks required. Contact the gallery for more details.

https://www.instagram.com/31artgallery/

His paintings are also part of the group show “Trash to Art” at Soulard Art Gallery. This exhibit will be on view in the main gallery 4/30/21 through 6/4/21 with opening weekends instead of an opening night due to Covid-19 safety concerns. The gallery is located at 2028 South 12th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104. Call for more details 314-258-4299.

https://www.instagram.com/soulardartgallery/

Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, IL will have several of Andy’s pieces hanging throughout the taproom from the beginning of June until the end of July. You can view the art during regular business hours. Contact Recess Brewing at 618-692-5101.

http://recessbrewing.com

All events are free. Please contact each location for details.

Dr. Andy Dykeman draws his inspiration from his diverse career path and various avocations including punk rock drummer, chimney sweep, forensic autopsy assistant and now chiropractic physician.

Andy’s paintings meld his experiences and his visual contemplation of social, political and environmental influences, giving the viewer much to consider.

https://www.instagram.com/andykemanart/

https://www.instagram.com/jenx_art/

andykemanart@gmail.com

