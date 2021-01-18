Local 618 Threads Presents CHADS Coalition for Mental Health With Check For $3,500 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - Local 618 Threads presented CHADS Coalition for Mental Health with a check from our #nohate threads this past fall for $3,500. This was our third year for this campaign and to date these threads have raised $6,500. Thank you to everyone who has supported this cause! Special shout out to the schools who participated this year! Father Mcgivney, Woodland Elementry, Cassens Elementry, Glen Carbon Elementry, Liberty Middle School. Article continues after sponsor message CHADS Coalition continues their mission in helping the community with advanced awareness and prevention of depression, suicide and bullying. This organization has educated many school districts over the years and continues to do so virtually during this time. For more information on their services please visit https://www.chadscoalition.org/ More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip