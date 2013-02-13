Loan Sale From 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Secured Loans up to 5 Years – Minimum $8,000 *APR= Annual Percentage Rate. Offer valid February 14-19 only, application must be submitted on those dates only. Commercial and first mortgage loans are excluded from this promotion. Minimum amount financed at promotional rate is $8,000. Payment is $17.39 per month for 60 months per $1,000. New or current active checking account with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union required to receive promotional rate. Refinanced loans must be from another financial institution, 1st MidAmerica loans do not qualify. Offer and rate subject to credit worthiness, length of term and loan-to-value. Other restrictions may apply. Special loan rate cannot be combined with any other discount promotions. You are eligible for membership if you live or work in the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Pike, Morgan, Scott, Sangamon, Clinton, Monroe, St. Clair or Jackson County, MO. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip