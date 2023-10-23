Community Christmas Campaign Set To Begin, Businesses Urged To Get Boxes
GODFREY - The Community Christmas Committee for United Way came together at Freer Auto Body recently for their first meeting to plan out this year's campaign. Liz Campbell will be the chair of the 2023 Community Christmas campaign.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Community Christmas is a program during the holiday season that collects money and items for families and children including personal care goods, blankets, new coats, gloves, hats, scarves, toys, baby formula, diapers, and non-perishable food for area agencies.
Right now, the campaign organizers want to know who wants to have a Community Christmas box stationed at their business.
Campbell said she is thrilled to be a part of Community Christmas this year.
"It is a great cause and a heartwarming experience," she said. "I’m hoping we can come together and spread holiday cheer to families in our area.”
For those who want a Community Christmas collection box, contact the United Way at (618) 258-9800.
Freer Auto Body has been the catalyst of this campaign for many years and donates thousands of dollars and items to Community Christmas every year as its largest donor.
"We can't wait to get boxes delivered to our business and start collecting items for local agencies," Freer said.
"Please keep us in mind this holiday season when looking for ways to help in our area, we are 100 percent local and here to spread Christmas cheer. If you are a business and want to host a Community Christmas box, please don't hesitate to reach out. We would love to have your help!"
More like this: