Depending on which anatomy reference sources you've got, reviewing, the human body has 206 bones, 640 muscle groups, loads of tendons & ligaments, which all play an important role in "stretching!"

"Why bother?"

Proper "stretching" benefits muscles, arteries, boosting circulation to the brain, heart, lungs, other organs, down to the toes.

Also, "stretching" stimulates the nervous system, prevents injury, in many cases, reduces stress, aids digestion, eases tension & soothes the body's aches & pains!

"Stretching"Considerations:

- body condition

- Age

- Mood

- temperature, climate

- proper technique

Bonus! Best time to "stretch?"

Immediately, stretch just after a good nights sleep, when your body is totally relaxed, may work for you, too!

Allow 15 to 20 Minutes, for best results!

Methodically, gently, carefully, ease into every " stretch" in every direction, every joint, esp., bending the spine forward & back, evenly, maintaining good balance!

Important: "Stretch" before & after physical exertion, i. e., playing sports of all kinds, hiking, walking distances, dancing, climbing, stairs & the like!

Plus! Remember to hydrate!

"Stretch" before & after activities or to realize the health gains, when ever you can!

Medical Advisory:

"Stretching" has an important place in body overall health!

be aware of the upside & down sides of "stretching!"

There is an adequate "proper stretch, unique for each body-type!"

Beware of the possibilities, of, "over stretching!"

Avoid "forcing it!"

End result, of improperly "stretching" may cause damage to joints, muscles, ligaments, so, force, which may result in discomfort, pain, requiring time to heal, properly!

"Hey, don't just stretch, Stretch With Me!"

Game On!

