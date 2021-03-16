ALTON - The East End Improvement Association (EEIA) is sponsoring Candidate Forums for both the City of Alton, to be held on March 16, 2021, and the Village of Godfrey to be held on March 18, 2021. The Village of Godfrey's Forum will be co-sponsored by the North Alton Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC).

Both forums will start at 7 p.m. and can be seen live on Riverbender.com.

Click here to view the candidate forum

The forums can also be heard live on both Big Z Media platforms; 107.1FM and 1570AM.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, both forums will be closed to the public and will be held in a virtual format.

EEIA spokesman Steve Schwartz said, “We are excited to be sponsoring these events, as we believe it is an important venue where the residents of both communities can be introduced to the candidates."

John Keller, Riverbend Growth Association chairman and a member of East End Improvement Association, explained the Alton Candidate Forum format as follows:

First the aldermen candidates will appear for 3 minutes, then the two City Clerk candidates will appear and then the Alton forum will conclude with the mayor portion of the forum. Incumbent Alton Mayor Brant Walker and his opponent David Goins will both appear, make an opening statement, answer questions that have been submitted and make a closing statement.

The East End Improvement Association is an Alton based community service organization founded in 1899 that also sponsors the Alton Halloween Parade, the Alton Memorial Day Parade and scholarships for graduating High School students.

