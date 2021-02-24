ALTON - The East End Improvement Association (EEIA) is proud to announce it will be sponsoring Candidate Forums for both the City of Alton, to be held on March 16, 2021, and the Village of Godfrey to be held on March 18, 2021. The Village of Godfrey's Forum will be co-sponsored by the North Alton Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC). Both Forums will start at 7 p.m. and can be seen live on Riverbender.com. The Forums can also be heard live on both Big Z Media platforms; 107.1FM and 1570AM.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, both forums will be closed to the public and will be held in a virtual format.

EEIA spokesman Steve Schwartz said, “We are excited to be sponsoring these events, as we believe it is an important venue where the residents of both communities can be introduced to the candidates."

In Godfrey, all candidates have been invited to attend. In Alton, due to time constraints and the number of candidates, only contested positions have been invited to attend.

In the past, the audience submitted questions to Mayoral candidates for Alton and Mayoral and Trustee candidates for the Village of Godfrey.

Due to the virtual format of these forums we ask that anyone wishing to ask a question please submit it to: altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com

or by mail to EEIA at PO Box 163, Alton, Il. 62002. All questions should be general in nature concerning issues related to each community and will be screened by an impartial committee of EEIA and NAGBC members. To be considered a question must be submitted or received by 5:00 pm. the day before either event.

The East End Improvement Association is an Alton based community service organization founded in 1899 that also sponsors the Alton Halloween Parade, the Alton Memorial Day Parade and scholarships for graduating High School students.

